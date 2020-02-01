Bandits abduct district head, tax community

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen yesterday invaded Gayari community in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and abducted the district head, Daily Trust gathered.

Residents told our correspondent that the gunmen arrived in dozens of motorbikes and stormed the residence of the district head, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Gayari.

“They didn’t kill anyone, but they told him that they were at his residence to go with him. They took his son too and asked the community to mobilize N40 million for them to avoid an attack, “ a resident said.

They later released the son, Safiyanu, who was ill but continued to hold his father and one other person called Yassar.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said an investigation had commenced and efforts were being made to rescue them.

