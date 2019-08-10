Banditry: Zamfara sacks two traditional rulers

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara Government has announced the removal of the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika and the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Kanoma for connivance with bandits to terrorise their subjects.

Their removal was conveyed in a letter signed by the State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Ali-Gusau, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Saturday.

The two monarchs were suspended in June and an investigation committee headed by former IGP Mohammed Abubakar was set up to verify the allegations against them.

The committee submitted its findings which indicted the duo.

The government said the “the two monarchs were found wanting and have really committed the offences levelled against them by their subjects, as such, the state government has no option than to remove them to serve as deterrent to others.” (NAN)

