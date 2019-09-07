Banditry: We dialogue with sincerity of purpose – Masari

  1. Home
By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State
Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari says his government’s renewed dialogue and peace initiative with bandits and Fulani leaders is vigorously being pursued with sincerity of purpose.

Masari, while speaking with repentant bandits and Fulani leaders in Unguwar Tsamiya village of Faskari LGA yesterday, said the administration was driving the peace initiative because of its conviction that using dialogue is the best possible solution to restore peace.

He said government was watchful and mindful of using extreme military might to address the situation, adding that it would be better to key into the initiative for the overall benefit of all.

“I want you to know that if you kill one soldier, 10 will be sent, kill ten, 100 will be deployed. And to tell you government can run over this whole place in a few minutes if it so wants,” he said.

He said it is more honourable to accept peace than security forces’ confrontation, noting;  “We have done this dialogue in the past but some of you reneged and killed all those that took part due to various interests.”

In their separate remarks, various bandits and Fulani leaders renounced banditry, pledging to key into the initiative if government releases some of their men in detention. They also want government to establish a Ruga settlement for them.  Key bandits and forest commanders that attended the meeting were Alhaji Masume, Marwana, leko, Alhaji Ado “ Maikzo” Alero and Alhaji Lawani.

