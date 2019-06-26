Banditry: Vigilante group deploys 4,500 men to Kebbi communities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Kebbi State has deployed 4,500 men to the 21 local government areas of the state to complement other security agencies in the fight against banditry and other related crimes in some areas of the state.

The Chairman of the group in the state, Alhaji Lawal Augie, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that the step was taken to curb the menace of bandits.

He added that there was the urgent need to strengthen the security of the state and VGN was ready to support other security operatives to achieve that.

He said: “To maintain peace and security of Kebbi State we have to deploy our men to the 21 local government areas of the state. There are 20 to 30 of our men in every ward of the 225 wards in the state.”

Augie explained that his group needed the necessary support from the state government and individuals to deal with the bandits in some of the areas where they are terrorizing people.

“The bandits have AK-47 and other sophisticated guns. We only have knives and other local weapons but they are afraid of us,” he said.

He urged the government to strengthen the structure of VGN in order to ensure proper security in the state.

“Interestingly, most of our members come from the localities where they live and are retired trained soldiers, police and even DSS operatives,” he said.

He commended the Police command in the state for collaborating with the group, especially in the fight against armed bandits and other forms of crime in the state.

He said there was need for more synergy between the police and VGN if the fight against banditry and other crimes must be won.

