Banditry: South-East govs to embark on joint operation

The South East Governors Forum (SEGF) yesterday rose from a meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, with a resolve to embark on joint efforts to flush out bandits from the forests within the South-East zone.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the first part of their meeting, Chairman of SEGF, and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi, said governors have banned herdsmen who move about in the zone with AK47 rifles and cutlasses, and called on security agencies to ensure proper implementation of the ban.

The governors restated their agreement on collective operations to flush out bandits from all forests in the South-East and make it a continuous programme, stressing that they also agreed to put in place “measures to restrain movements of herdsmen and their cattle from one state to the other which is a source and point of conflict with the natives and farmers, and also restrain the movements of cattle and herdsmen from going into communities across farm lands.”

Umahi said that the governors would like to write to President Muhammadu Buhari, to request a crucial meeting with him alongside all the “Service Chiefs to douse tension in the South-East zone.”

The governors denied inviting the military that staged Operation Python Dance in the zone.

“The South-East governors neither invited the army nor were they informed of any of their operations until the operations started in the states,” Umahi said.

Part of their decisions which Umahi read to newsmen further stated: “We acknowledge the safety reasons given to us by the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika for the closure of Enugu Airport. It’s a matter of need to save the lives of our people. The deterioration went for a long time but the statues are in such a deplorable situation that it had to be closed to save the lives of our people.

“We acknowledge his measures and we are very satisfied with him, his passion and readiness to uplift the airport. The Minister of Aviation has assured us that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport would be constructed to meet the Abuja International Airport standard.

“The runway shall be reconstructed and extended and the landing equipment shall be replaced with a better night light landing installation. He has assured us that work will be going on day and night and it shall be completed before December 2019.

“Other works like the cargo airport, the extension of the tarmac buildings that were damaged by rainstorm and others are also in the package and he has assured that two sets of contractors have been penned down for any of them to be used’’.

