Banditry: Residents suggest clearing of bushes

Three weeks after bandits attacked some communities in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state killing many, residents have suggested the pruning down of adjoining bushes that provide hiding place for the assailants.

Speaking on the prevailing situation, some locals from the affected communities urged the relevant authorities to consider clearing the bushes.

“With the action that the government has taken in beefing up security in the areas, the situation is calm.

“But the bushes provide cover for the bandits and this is a source of great concern to us,” one of them , Mallam Mohammed explained.

“We are appealing to government to clear the bushes as they are criminal hideouts.”

A title holder in Sabon Birni , Alhaji Samaila Shatiman Gobir, said the security situation in the area has improved.

“The situation is much better now because the soldiers have been combing backstreets and hideouts of these bandits.

“The work is going on as expected but we want them to strengthen it.

“We are calling on the federal government to reinforce the security and ensure the operatives keep their eyes on the attackers.

“A majority of our people are farmers and traders. People want to go to their farms and markets but they are scared.

“The rain has come, if the farmers are afraid they won’t go to the farm, but if security is redoubled, it would further help the situation.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto Command, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq told Caliphate Trust that the situation had calmed down.

“The area has been very much calm. We have intensified our patrol at that end,” he disclosed.’’

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Management Agency has said 105 people lost their lives while 12,753 people were displaced by bandits’ attacks.

The Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Nasiru Aliyu said 3,826 of the displaced persons were female while 3,507 and 2,870 are children respectively.

He said that the state government had made adequate provision to cater for them.

