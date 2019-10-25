Banditry: Reps want NAF operations in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives yesterday called on the Nigerian Air Force to extend its airpower to Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States because of the security challenges there.

Chairman, House Committee on Air Force,

Mohammed Shehu Koko, made the call during the NAF budget presentation.

He said the NAF should establish a quick response wing in Kebbi State to cover the area saying that the state was peculiar as it had two international borders with Benin and Niger Republics.

He said the committee would study the Air Force’ budget proposals and make appropriate adjustments where necessary to enable it to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

