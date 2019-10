ADVERTISEMENT

The member representing Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency of Zamfara State, Bello Hassan Shinkafi, has called on the federal government to release the N10 billion appropriation on humanitarian intervention to cushion the effect of armed banditry in the state.

The lawmaker expressed concern over the non-release of the funds despite its capture in the 2019 budget.

