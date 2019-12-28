Banditry: Niger villagers flee into Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Following continued attacks by bandits on some communities in Niger State many villagers have fled into Kaduna border communities.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that thousands of villagers located in Shororo Local Government Area of Niger State have relocated to Birnin Gwari and Udawa of Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.

One of the community leaders in Kurebe who received some of the displaced persons at Udawa said majority of the affected persons now live with relatives.

He mentioned some affected villages to include Lukwafi, Adabe, Aleka, Mashekari, Unguwar Madami and Chalako.

Others are Unguwar Mairuwa, Katu, Unguwar Mai Kanwa among others.

Malam Iro further called government at all levels to deploy more security personal in those communities particularly at Lukube and Unguwar Madami towns.

A community Leader at Udawa in Chikun local government, Imam Hussaini confirmed the influx of displaced persons into the town.

