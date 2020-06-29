Banditry: My people live in fear, Masari tells Buratai

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Monday told the visiting chief of Army Staff, Luitenant General Tukur Buratai that residents of the state especially those at the front line bordering the dreaded Rugu forest live in fear and apprehension following the spate of attacks by bandits.

Rugu forest, which cut across 8 local governments of Jibia, Safana, Danmusa, Batsari, Dandume, Sabuwa, Kankara and Faskari has served as the hideout for the bandits.

Speaking when he received the officer on a courtesy call at the government house, Masari said ‘these bandits attacks with heavy weapons that led to loss of lives and properties.’

Although respite is being experienced in the 8 most-affected councils, Masari urged the military to sustain the tempo and not to allow the current insecurity to continue to linger to avoid external influence amongst the bandits and other countries.

He said, the bandits are illiterates without any ideology who now pride themselves with number of weapons in possession, adding that the “bandits have converted some schools and clinics constructed by the government to camps but following the recent military intervention, the bandits have been forced to flee to the Forests”

Earlier, Burutai told Governor Masari that he was in the state to coordinate and supervise ongoing operations in Rugu forests and beyond.

He assured that the operations will continue to rid the Forests of bandits, noting that the military is determined to end it at all cost, not only in Katsina but the Northwest and the country at large.‎

