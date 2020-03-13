Banditry: Matawalle signs MoU with Dubai’s company on surveillance helicopters 

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has signed a memorandum of understanding with a security company in Dubai, Worldwide Jet Aviation SA, for the supply of MBB BO105 Bell 206 surveillance helicopters.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Mr Zailani Bappa said this was part of the governor effort to ensure security in the state.

He noted that the originally American model of the chopper is a recently remodelled type that has the capacity for advanced security surveillance which is very convenient for the current war against terror in the state and its environs.

The helicopters are rugged and have camera capacities as well as a three-hour stretch capacity for surveillance trip with a maximum speed of 224 km per hour and are equipped with tracker systems, according to the governor’s aide.

When procured, the choppers are expected to be deployed for security surveillance and aerial patrol in the forests, borders and towns across the state.

They are to be manned by the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the state.

