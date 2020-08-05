Banditry: Matawalle asks Emirs to provide intelligence to security agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara state has charged Emirs in the state to provide intelligence that can lead to the total end to banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling bedeviling the entire northern region of the country.

The Governor gave the charge while receiving people of Shinkafi, Zurmi, Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji and Tsafe Emirates Councils who paid him Sallah homage at his Gusau residence.

Governor Matawalle said royal fathers have a great role to play in gathering and sharing intelligence with Security agencies that will put an end to the security challenges especially armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling facing the region.

He directed them to share intelligence with Security agencies so that appropriate measures can be taken accordingly.

The governor described sharing genuine intelligence as the major bedrock to ending security challenges facing the region and the country at large.

He said the emirs stand at a better position to provide accurate and reliable intelligence because they interact with the locals directly and must have the full knowledge of their people’s characters and their daily businesses.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s determination to protect the lives and property of all citizens in the state.

Matawalle appreciated the support and the cooperation of the royal fathers in the state.

The Governor also commended the Security agencies in the State for being proactive and making the state more secured than before.

Earlier in their separate Sallah homage messages to the Governor, Emirs of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe Isah, Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Muhammad, Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed Ahmad Asha, Birnin Magaji, Alhaji Hussaini Mode and that of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Bawa expressed their happiness in the way and manner the governor handled Security situation of the state and assured him of their continued support and cooperation to all his administration’s policies and programmes.

The Sallah homage was attended by the Sokoto State Governor, Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who had a stop over in the state while on transit.

