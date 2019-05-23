Katsina: May Day celebration suspended over killings

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state government has cancelled all activities lined up for the inauguration of the new administration in the state to mourn the death over the unfortunate bandit attacks that rocked the state this week.

The secretary to the government of the state Mustapha Inuwa said the decision was reached following the unfortunate incessant attacks by armed bandits in some areas of the state.

“This is also to commensurate with the families and other people who lost their loved ones or property as result of the dastardly acts of the bandits” he added

According to him, the attacks has led to the death of many people and left several injured and homeless.

” To this end all activities that are usually organised for the event have been cancelled except the mandatory. Swearing-in of the governor and his deputy as enshrined in section 185(1) of the 1999 constitution”he said

While appealing to people of the state to remain calm, Inuwa said urged people to intensify prayers especially in these last days of Ramadan for peace and stability in the state.

