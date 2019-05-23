Banditry: Kannywood’s Dorayi calls on Northerners to defend selves

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannywood director, Falalu Dorayi, has called on northerners to unite, form Civilian Joint Task Force (Civilian JTF) and defend themselves against the armed bandits terrorising the north-western part of the country.

Dorayi made the call in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Reacting to the killings by bandits in Katsina and Zamfara states, Dorayi explained that northerners must form committees that would fashion out a way of creating civilian JTF like what the people of Borno state did against Boko Haram.

“And the Civilian JTF would be created with the aim of protecting people against the bandits. We must protect our wives, children and properties against the bandits at all cost.

“Waiting for government to protect us wouldn’t solve the issue of banditry, it is now necessary for northerners to defend themselves before security personnel come for reinforcement,” he said.

Dorayi further said that it was disheartening and agonising with the way bandits enter villages, killed people or kidnap them and demand for ransom unchallenged.

Dorayi fears that if government and security agencies didn’t nip banditry in the bud now, it may escalate beyond curtailing.

