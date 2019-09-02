Banditry: Kaduna legislator visits Zangang community after attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Yusuf Mugu, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, on Sunday, visited Zangang, a rural community in Kaura Local Government, which was attacked by bandits on Thursday.

Daily Trust quotes the area’s Police Division office as confirming the death of five persons with several others injured

Mugu, who spoke with our Correspondent in Manchok, shortly after the visit, decried the incessant attacks on his constituents and called for an all-inclusive approach to end banditry in the area and other parts of the country.

He expressed deep concern over the incessant killings and other cases of criminality like kidnapping, particularly in Kaduna State, and declared that it was high time stakeholders came together to seek lasting solutions.

“Rather than jumping into a fire brigade approach after every incident, stakeholders, especially government, Community Development Associations, religious and traditional institutions must brainstorm and come up with lasting solutions.

“Issues of development are unthinkable with these recurring incidences of killings and banditry.

“Kaduna and Plateau States must fashion out a way to end the shedding of innocent blood,” Mugu, who represents Kaura constituency, said.

The legislator dismissed suggestions that the incident concerned only Plateau State.

“Any responsible government must cater for the common good of every Nigerian, especially if it affects loss of lives and property.

“That the incident affected parts of Kirin community in Plateau and Zangan in Kaduna does not make it an exclusively Plateau or Kaduna affair. If you look at the pattern of attack, Kaduna State suffered close to 80 per cent of the loss,” he lamented.

The lawmaker, who condoled families of the deceased, urged members of the affected community to be security conscious and report any suspicious activity to the security agencies.

