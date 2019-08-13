Banditry: Don’t be taken unawares by bandits and kidnappers, CAS tells troops in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has warned troops fighting bandits and kidnappers in Katsina not to allow themselves to be taken unawares as there is a lot at stake in the ongoing fight.

Speaking during a lunch organised for the Troops of the Air Component of the Operation Hadarin Daji and 213 Forward Operation Base to celebrate Eid el-Kabir Abubakar said these operations were launched to combat the increased frequency of armed banditry and kidnapping in the North West region of our country.

“The success achieved in the operation so far has ensured that the capacity of these miscreants to carry out attacks on innocent citizens has been diminished and also that the criminals have no place to hide or hibernate.

“This in turn has enabled our fellow citizens, especially the farmers, to be able to return to their various socio-economic activities in a secure atmosphere as peace has gradually returned to Katsina and other states in the Northwest region,” he said.

Abubakar, who was represented by Air Officer Commanding Special Operations, AVM James Gwani, said, “notwithstanding, we should bear in mind that a lot is at stake in this war against banditry and kidnaping and we must not allow ourselves to be taken unawares”.

Abubakar commended the men and officers and urged them to maintain the highest level of vigilance and combat readiness to guarantee security of lives and properties of the citizens during the holiday period and beyond.

