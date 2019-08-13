Banditry: CAN urges governors to defend their territories

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on governors of the 36 states of the federation to rise up and defend lives and property in their territories.

The CAN chairman in the state, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, stated this while addressing some journalists at his residence in Ibadan on Tuesday.

He also queried the statutory responsibilities of the Federal Government as well as the National Assembly while lamenting on the current state of the nation.

“Looking at the situation we found ourselves now in Nigeria; the only alternative available to us as someone that God has entrusted into his hands the care of His people is to turn to Almighty God and our governors for protection of lives of every individual living in their various states.

“Nothing to hide again; the federal government has failed Nigerians; so also are those we elected to represent and fight for us.

“A nation that could not find solution to insurgency that consistently claim lives of quite a number of its armies for more than two years is a failed nation. That could not have happened in a nation where lives of citizens are valued. Have we forgotten that those soldiers killed by the terrorists were children to some parents, breadwinners to some families and parents to some children?

“Overwhelming number of families have been torn apart through insurgency and violence, leaving thousands of single mothers struggling to provide for their families alone and many children without the love and care of their parents. Yet we did not see anything wrong because they were soldiers, but we are expecting protection from their colleagues that are lucky to still be alive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Akanmu commended Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for the steps he has taken so far to ensure security of lives and property as well as his commitment to ensure that the state is safe for everyone.

He also stated the readiness of CAN to cooperate with the governor to achieve the great tasks before him.

“Let me also assure our people in Oyo State, Christians and non-Christians that CAN in Oyo state will double efforts to support the state government to tackle insecurity, violence, discord, unemployment in the state.

“In fact, we are starting the project with prayer that will involve everyone in the state, to seek God’s face first, and follow it up with workshop and series of consultation. Our findings and resolution on security and progress of this state will be submitted to the governor,” Akanmu added.

Similarly, he noted that there’s cordial relationship between the leaderships of the two prominent religions in the state. He also sends his Eid-el Kabir greetings to Muslims throughout the country.

