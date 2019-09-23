Banditry: Bauchi CP meets Fulani leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, has met with various leaders of Fulani groups in order to address the infiltration of bandits, cattle rustlers and other criminals displaced from neighboring states.

Sani, who spoke at the weekend in Bauchi during a security meeting between the command and Fulani leaders, said the partnership was in line with its community based approach in tackling insecurity and crimes in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police boss said the move was also a preventive measure aimed at engaging the Fulani leaders and other villagers residing in remote areas to assist the command in the course of fighting crimes in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“It is the global way where police have partnerships with communities in security projects. This community policing approach is in line with Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu, community led policing agenda.

“This meeting is to interact and sensitize you on what is expected of you having considered your importance as community leaders and critical stakeholders in peace building. I therefore urge you to be wary of people you accommodate in your localities and report any strange or suspicious persons to the security operatives,” he added.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App