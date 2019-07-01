Banditry: Army to introduce drones in N/west

ADVERTISEMENT

General Officer Commanding GOC,8 Division, Major General Hakeem Otiki, says the army has embraced technology and will soon introduce drones to tackle banditry in the northwest.

The GOC, who was speaking on efforts to stamp out banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the northwest, said urban telecommunication was being considered to take charge of all communications within the field.

He said: “We will soon say bye-bye to lack of communication as a result of network and associated problems.

“We have remained focussed in our pattern of operation, we remain focused in denying them freedom of action in the theatre, we remain focused in neutralizing them, we remain focused in annihilating them.”

