Banditry: 1,460 deaths, 330 attacks recorded – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has said 1,460 deaths and 330 attacks by bandits were recorded within seven months in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Special Services, in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Amina Shamaki, disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday at a security meeting by the Federal and States Security Administrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

She observed that the North West zone was formerly known as one of the most peaceful zones in the country but in the last few years attacks by armed bandits in the zone has remained a source of concern to the security agencies and the general populace.

“From January to July, 2019, about 330 attacks were recorded, resulting to the death of about 1,460 civilians”, she said.

She added that between June and July, 2019, the number of the incidents declined, especially in Zamfara state that had been the epicentre of armed banditry.

She attributed the decline to the combination of both kinetic and non-kinetic measures put in place by the government.

“The dialogue initiated by the current Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, in particular and the other governors in the zone is worthy of commendation and should be adopted by the states with similar security challenges”, she added.

The federal permanent secretary however raised concern that while bandits’ attacks have reduced in Zamfara state, the incidents have risen in the contiguous states.

She stressed the need for vigilance and close monitoring of the repentant bandits by the security agencies to prevent them from going back to the trenches.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App