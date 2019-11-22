Breaking News
Breaking: Appeal court affirms Tambuwal’s victory
Bandit surrenders eight rifles to Zamfara govt

By Shehu Umar, Gusau Published Date
Rifles surrendered to the police by a Bandit in Zamfara

A repentant bandit identified as Saleh Kawajo Kuyambana  on Friday voluntarily submitted eight AK 47 rifles, one pistol and 12 round of ammunition to Zamfara state government as part of the disarmament process following a peace deal in the state.

Presenting the arms to the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo, Governor Bello  Matawalle commended the repentant bandit for surrendering the arms and promised to intensify efforts in addressing the security challenges in the state.

He appealed to all and sundry to join hand to ensure that the peace reached so far is sustained, saying security is the responsibility of all.

