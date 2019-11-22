Bandit surrenders eight rifles to Zamfara govt

A repentant bandit identified as Saleh Kawajo Kuyambana on Friday voluntarily submitted eight AK 47 rifles, one pistol and 12 round of ammunition to Zamfara state government as part of the disarmament process following a peace deal in the state.
Presenting the arms to the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo, Governor Bello Matawalle commended the repentant bandit for surrendering the arms and promised to intensify efforts in addressing the security challenges in the state.
