Bandit surrenders eight rifles to Zamfara govt

ADVERTISEMENT

A repentant bandit identified as Saleh Kawajo Kuyambana on Friday voluntarily submitted eight AK 47 rifles, one pistol and 12 round of ammunition to Zamfara state government as part of the disarmament process following a peace deal in the state.

Presenting the arms to the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo, Governor Bello Matawalle commended the repentant bandit for surrendering the arms and promised to intensify efforts in addressing the security challenges in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to all and sundry to join hand to ensure that the peace reached so far is sustained, saying security is the responsibility of all.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App