Bandit attacks: Buhari meets Tambuwal in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed door meeting with Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Governor Tambuwal had requested for a meeting with President Buhari, following an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of his State.

Bandits’ Attacks

Bandits on Wednesday killed more than 70 inhabitants.

The attack was launched around 5pm Wednesday but details only reached the state capital in the early hours of Thursday.

The latest attacks in Sokoto are continuation of relentless onslaught on innocent citizens in the states in parts of the north western parts of Nigeria.

The affected villages include Garki, Dan Aduwa, Kuzari, Katuma and Masawa.

A few days ago, the representative of Sokoto East in the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Gobir claimed that some parts of his constituency were under the control of bandits.

He alleged that bandits had sacked traditional and political institutions, saying in some instances, locals relied on Nigerien security agencies.

Call for help

Governor Tambuwal, who spoke with State House reporters after the meeting, said he informed the President on the security situation in Sokoto state and requested for more military intervention to stop the bandits.

He added that he sought logistics and support for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He said: “I requested to see the president yesterday (Thursday) and he granted me audience today.

“I have seen him, briefed him on the security situation in Sokoto state in particular; the security situation in Sokoto Eastern Senatorial District and of very special concern, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

“Apart from the previous attacks, only two days ago through banditry attacks we lost about 74 people in a very heinous and dastardly act of aggression from the bandits.

“I have briefed Mr President on the general situation and the need for support that we require.

“When I said `we’ in this case I meant the security personnel that are there in Sokoto working day and night in synergy with each other to ensure that they maintain peace and order in the state.’’

Tambuwal, who was happy with the president’s response so far, said the governors of the North western states including Niger state (North Central) had agreed to jointly address the problem of insecurity in the region.

President Buhari on Thursday ordered a fierce military operation to “totally crush” those he called “mass murderers” terrorising people in Sokoto State.

Tambuwal, who used the opportunity to speak on his State’s response to COVID-19, said: “We are working hard, the task force is doing very well; the medical team in the state is doing very well and the public response to mobilization and awareness is paying up.”

