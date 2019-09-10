Ban on procession applies to IMN members only – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, on Tuesday, said the ban on procession is only applicable to members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN.

A statement from NPF’s spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba, said none-IMN Muslims marking Ashura are free to observe peaceful procession.

He said: “Following the deluge of enquiries concerning the ban on procession on the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), it has become absolutely imperative to clarify that the ban on processions is applicable to members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria only.

“Against this backdrop, Muslims marking the commemoration of ‘Ashura’ throughout the country along with other Muslims across the world are free to carry out the annual ‘Ashura’ procession.

“They should, however, do so within the confines of the law and guard against infiltration by unscrupulous elements who may want to take advantage of the event to cause disruption of public peace, order and security.”

He also said the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, had directed all Commissioners of Police and their respective supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in Commands and Zones to give full effect to the above clarifications and ensure that none-IMN Muslims are not in any way restricted from exercising their freedom of religion, worship and peaceful assembly.

Mba added that: “In the same vein, the IGP has enjoined members of the public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses as the Force is doing all within its capacity to ensure there is no breach of the peace, law and order anywhere in the country.”

