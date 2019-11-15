Ban on fabrics importation will boost Nigeria’s economy – Sen. Jibrin

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly elected Director of the Governing Council of African Cotton, Textiles, Garment Industries Federation (ACTIF), Senator Walid Jibrin has said the move by the 9th Senate to ban importation of fabrics into Nigeria would boost the nation’s economy.

Jibrin in a statement on Friday argued that the ban would go a long way in boosting the production of fabrics by Nigerian textiles industries for home use, make Nigerian cotton farmers to grow more cotton as well as create more job opportunities for the teaming unemployed youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there were 175 textiles industries in the country, but explained that the number had drastically reduced while many workers lost their jobs in the process.

“The leadership of textiles industries is planning to visit the senate for more briefings. With my new position, I will ensure that workers who lost their jobs return to work with the support of the Senate.

“If this industry is brought back to work, workers with their immediate families, traders, cotton farmers e.t.c, numbering two million Nigerians will survive,” Senator Jibrin said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App