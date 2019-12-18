Ban illegal cooking Gas sale outlets, Reps to FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has called for banning of illegal outlets selling cooking gas in the country.

The call was sequel to a motion moved on the floor of the House on Wednesday by Kolawole Taiwo Musibau.

Moving the Motion, Musibau said that most of the cooking gas “Skid Operators” fail to comply with the safety measures requires before they start the business, adding that “the outlets are located in residential area and in some cases in between buildings and even under staircases of houses in some urban areas.

The lawmaker said that part of the requirements for the business included having enough space which will help diffuse gas leakages, providing buckets of sharp sand, well ventilated shop, two fire extinguishers, display of appropriate warning and danger signs emergency number and distance from fire source.

“Those abnormalities and carelessness have, over the years, resulted into gas explosions and uncontrollable fire accidents that have led to loss of lives and destruction of property in virtually all the states of the federation.

“Many lives and property worth several millions of naira have been lost due to this negligence and carelessness on the part of the people and agencies of government empowered to ensure compliance and enforce the law as a result that, gas explosion and fire victims have never received any compensation and no one has been brought to book for his or her role in the incidents.

