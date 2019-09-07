Bale: I’m not playing happily at Real

ADVERTISEMENT

Gareth Bale admits he is “not playing happy” at the start of the 2019/20 season, following a turbulent transfer window where he came close to leaving Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old’s proposed summer move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning collapsed amid reports of a falling out with Zinedine Zidane.

Bale, who is contracted until 2022 at the Bernabeu, says he remains unsettled at the Spanish club.

He told Sky Sports: “I understand I was made more of a scapegoat than most, I take it with a pinch of salt even though maybe it’s not all fully fair.

“Towards the end of last season was difficult, there is no denying that, not just for me but for the team.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing happy but I’m playing, when I am playing I am professional and I am always giving all I can, whether that be for club or country.

“I’m sure there’ll be plenty more turbulence, to be honest. I suppose it is something you will have to speak to Real Madrid about and it’s between me and them, and we will have to come to some sort of conclusion.”

Bale feels he has responded well at the start of the 2019/20 term following a troubled pre-season, by scoring two goals in three La Liga matches.

