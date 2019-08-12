Balarabe Musa cautions PRP leadership over Jega

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, Board of Trustees of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Balarabe Musa, on Monday cautioned the party’s leadership over the moves by the former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega to join the party.

The former governor, who spoke when Senator Shehu Sani paid him a Sallah homage at his residence in Kaduna said ‎PRP was among the party de-registered during Jega’s tenure as the chairman of INEC.

“Three month ago when the party chairman, Alhaji Falalu Bello, told me Jega was showing interest in joining the party, my reaction then was that he is welcome. We have opened up the party for everybody to join.

“Then about one or two weeks ago, I learnt from the media that Jega has actually joined the PRP, I welcomed him and feel that he could be very useful for PRP.

“But we have to exercise care and caution, because who is Jega? Jega was chairman of INEC and under his chairmanship, PRP was de-registered and it was a struggle for us.

“We went to the court, the court reinstated us and we still had problem of exercising our fundamental right in spite of court decision. We even obtained favourable judgement to prosecute INEC chairman for contempt of court but INEC still refused to give us recognition.

“Now, the same person who de-registered us is now coming back to PRP. We can’t reject him because we have opened up and the party is a public property. Because he has shown interest, he is welcome to the party. But as I said, we have to exercise care and caution,” he said.

