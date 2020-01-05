Bakare tasks Buhari to facilitate “accurate succession”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presiding Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare on Sunday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari “to build a strong post-Buhari legacy facilitated by accurate succession.”

He said a key responsibility that history bestows on Buhari is “to institutionalise systems of accurate succession that will build and sustain the Nigeria we desire.”

He however frowned at the harassment of journalists and advocates of governance reforms, citing the case of Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of the Sahara Reporters who was recently released after spending over 200 days in custody over his #RevolutionNow campaign.

He said “mustering the apparatus of governmental force against those who criticise the government by the words of their mouths or the strokes of their pens is nothing but a petty path of vengeance that will eventually boomerang.”

He noted that attempt to stifle free speech through the proposed social media regulation should be jettisoned.

He said, “I will not support evil no matter who perpetrates it. I will not support violation of people’s rights. Anything that is against the rule of law, I will not support it. It will never happen to me, that is like attacking my own constituency, it doesn’t matter whose ox is gored.”

He said building a post-Buhari legacy should be anchored on building strong institutions which would facilitate the emergence of a new Nigeria.

