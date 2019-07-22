Bail-out fund: Bello confirms release of N30.8bn to Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday confirmed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has paid the balance of N30.8 billion bailout fund earlier requested to the state government account.

Bello disclosed this at the Government House, Lokoja while delivering an address during the ground-breaking ceremony for the building of a chapel for Christians within the premises of the Kogi Government House.

Daily Trust reports that the administration of former governor Idris Wada had applied for a bailout of N50.8 to offset salaries of workers but the money was not released to him on alleged ground of political intrigues in the build up to the 2015 Kogi governorship election.

The CBN eventually released N20 billion of the amount to Governor Bello upon assuming office in 2016 leaving the balance of N30.8 billion which was just released to the governor.

Bello thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the latest request for bailout as well as the CBN governor for ensuring the release.

He also commended the Attah of Igala for leading traditional leaders to the president to make case for release of the fund.

“At this juncture, let me announce that we have our bailout of N30.8billion in our account”, he said.

He said his administration would continue to prioritise education, saying, “We believe strongly that in education, and especially basic education, lies the quickest route to redemption of the North from today’s existential problems”.

