Bagudu emerges chairman APC govs forum

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), comprising all state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has elected Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State as Chairman of the Forum.

Director General of the PGF, Salihu Lukman, said in a statement signed and issued yesterday that Governor Bagudu was unanimously elected at their meeting which held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Imo State Government Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

The statement said the election of the governor of Kebbi State was in furtherance of the commitment of the Progressive Governors to deepen democratic governance in the country.

It stated that Governor Bagudu would provide leadership to PGF to realise the collective vision of the Progressive Governors to build a strong, democratic and inclusive APC.

The statement urged Nigerians to support the initiatives of the PGF under the leadership of Governor, Bagudu, stressing that Nigeria will be great again.

“Considering all the internal political challenges facing the APC, the PGF under HE Bagudu’s leadership pledges to mobilise all party members and by extension Nigerians towards expanding and deepening democratic

structures of the party by focusing on initiatives to guarantee the development of participatory governance structures as well as the guarantee of transparent, credible decision making process within the APC,” the statement also read.

