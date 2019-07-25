  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bagudu dissolves Kebbi LG councils
ADVERTISEMENT

Bagudu dissolves Kebbi LG councils

By Ismail Adebayo Birnin Kebbi   Published Date
Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

The Kebbi State Government yesterday dissolved the 21 local government councils of the state. It directed all chairmen of local government councils to handover to the secretaries of the councils.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Muazu Dakingari, said this followed the expiration of the tenure of the local government chairmen and councillors yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, a circular from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muhammadu Sani Umar, said the chairmen and the councillors were elected for a two year tenure and sworn into office on the 24th of July, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.