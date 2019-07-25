Bagudu dissolves Kebbi LG councils

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State Government yesterday dissolved the 21 local government councils of the state. It directed all chairmen of local government councils to handover to the secretaries of the councils.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Muazu Dakingari, said this followed the expiration of the tenure of the local government chairmen and councillors yesterday.

Also, a circular from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muhammadu Sani Umar, said the chairmen and the councillors were elected for a two year tenure and sworn into office on the 24th of July, 2017.

