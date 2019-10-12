Bagudu charges security agencies to move against bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has mandated security agencies in the state to curb the activities of bandits from Zamfara State in some local government areas of the state.

The order followed a two-day security council meeting at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi over attacks from bandits at Kwaido, Augie LGA of the state on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing journalists on the issue, the Deputy Governor, Samaila Yombe Dabai , said there had been an influx of bandits into Kebbi State from neighbouring Zamfara and they had been engaged in many crimes.

He said: “This necessitated Governor Bagudu to summon a security council meeting to surmount the situation and ensure that Kebbi State maintains its status of peace.” Those at the meeting included the Commissioner of Police, Director of DSS, Commandant of NSCDC, the Commanding Officer, 1 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, heads of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Customs, Nigeria Correctional Service, NDLEA, FRSC and traditional rulers.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Danjuma, said all security agencies would operate in synergy to confront the new security threats from the bandits. He urged members of the public to assist security operatives with necessary information on the bandits.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App