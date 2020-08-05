Bafarawa, Wamakko reunite months after trading words at airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Political rivals in Sokoto State, a former governor, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and Senator Alliyu Magatakarda Wamakko have reconciled seven months after trading words at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.

The duo met at the residence of late Malam Abbas Babi, an Islamic scholar, who died on Tuesday.

According to eye witnesses, they both came to condole with the family of the deceased.

Wamakko was said to be the first to arrive and few minutes later, Bafarawa arrived with his supporters.

On arrival, Wamakko requested to condole with the family on behalf of the duo, but Bafarawa insisted to do that which the former obliged.

After the condolences, Wamakko saw Bafarawa off to his car and had few minutes talk with him before their departures.

“We are all happy about the development.

“This is a very rare event because the duo have not been in good term for long,” one of the supporters said.

In December last year, the duo traded words at the VIP’s lodge of the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport.

Bafarawa was said to be irked by the statement made by his predecessor, which termed him as a seasonal migrant to Sokoto and as such, shunned Wamakko who made the move to exchange pleasantries with him at the lodge.

“You said I am a seasonal visitor to Sokoto, why are you greeting me?

“I know my father and grand father were born and died here.

“I can even show you their graves.

“Can you show me the grave of your grand father?” he allegedly asked Wamakko.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App