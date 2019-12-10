Bafarawa, Wamakko in war of words at Sokoto airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Two former governors of Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko engaged in a war of words at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto on Monday.

Wamakko deputized Bafarawa for almost eight years before he voluntarily resigned to avoid impeachment.

He later succeeded him (Bafarawa) after defeating his anointed candidate who is now Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi in 2007 Governorship election in the state.

Bafarawa was said to be irked by the recent statement made by Wamakko, which termed him as a seasonal migrant to Sokoto, and as such said to had shunned Wamakko who stood to greet him at the VIP lodge of the Airport on his arrival.

“You said I am a seasonal visitor to Sokoto, why are you greeting me. I know my father and grand father were born and died here, I can even show you their graves. Can you show me the grave of your grand father?,” he allegedly asked Wamakko.

Wamakko was said to had refused to respond to Bafarawa but another account said he had stood by his statement that Bafarawa is Danchirani (a seasonal migrant) in Sokoto.

“I don’t want to know where your father and grant father are buried. All I know is that you are a seasonal migrant in Sokoto, that is all,” Wamakko was quoted to have said.

“There are other people whose parents and grant parents have been buried here but you called them seasonal migrants as well. So just go and face your businesses,” he allegedly told Bafarawa.

The duo however, boarded the same flight to Abuja.

