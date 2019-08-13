Badaru warns against land grab in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Jigawa state, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has threatened to deal decisively with any local government council chairman that allows unlawful land acquisition on cattle routes and cattle grazing reserves across the state.

The governor handed the warning on Monday, when he received the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammadu Nuhu Sanusi on Sallah homage at the government house in Dutse.

He said his government would not hesitate to query any council chairman who allows unlawful taking over of areas demarcated as cattle routes, grazing reserves and water ponds.

He explained that the stout position on securing these was necessary in order to avoid plunging the state in herders/farmers crisis adding that the ugly experiences in other states was enough lesson for the state to avoid it.

“I’m issuing the staunch warning in order to send a signal to all the 27 local government councils chairmen of the state that the present government will not tolerate any unlawful land allocation by any government official to any person or group of people. We are ready to punish any erring council chairman by way of issuing query.”

Earlier, the monarch appealed to the governor to check the excesses of some politicians that encroached into such demarcated areas, saying once land grabbers are properly checked peace will reign.

The royal farther also raised alarm over the alarming rate of rape cases particularly that of minors in the state.

He therefore called on the government to come up with a law that prescribes stiffer penalty on the culprits.

