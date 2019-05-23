  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Badaru dissolves tertiary institutions’ governing councils, agencies’ boards
ADVERTISEMENT

Badaru dissolves tertiary institutions’ governing councils, agencies’ boards

By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse Published Date

Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubaka has approved the dissolution of the governing councils and boards of tertiary institutions and agencies under the state ministry of education.

The Secretary to the State Government, Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini, in a statement yesterday, named the institutionsThe affected tertiary institutions as College of Education,  Gumel; Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse; Jigawa State Institute for Information Technology,  Kazaure; College of Islamic and Legal Studies, Ringim; Bilyaminu Usman Polytechnic, Hadejia; Jigawa State Library Board; Islamic Education Bureau and Jigawa State Scholarship Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.