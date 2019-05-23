Badaru dissolves tertiary institutions’ governing councils, agencies’ boards

ADVERTISEMENT

Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubaka has approved the dissolution of the governing councils and boards of tertiary institutions and agencies under the state ministry of education.

The Secretary to the State Government, Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini, in a statement yesterday, named the institutionsThe affected tertiary institutions as College of Education, Gumel; Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse; Jigawa State Institute for Information Technology, Kazaure; College of Islamic and Legal Studies, Ringim; Bilyaminu Usman Polytechnic, Hadejia; Jigawa State Library Board; Islamic Education Bureau and Jigawa State Scholarship Board.

