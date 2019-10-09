  1. Home
Badaru appoints special assistants for 3 wives

By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse
The Governor of Jigawa State Muhammad Badaru Abubakar
The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar

The Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has appointed special assistants to each of his three wives.

Of the 51 special assistants that were appointed by the governor, there is also a special assistant for street light as well as for population control.

According to a copy of the lists of the appointees obtained by Daily Trust,  Sa’adatu Bashir Muhammed is a special assistant to the first wife of the governor, while Mariya Muhammed Muktar and Aisha Garba, to the second and third wives respectively.

While Hassan Usman Bulama and Surajo Musa Gwiwa are special assistants to the governor on street light and population control.

The responsibilities of all the other aides to the governor were clearly stated with the exception of the three special assistants to the governor’s wives.

