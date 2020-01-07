Badagry residents decry planned electricity tariff hike

ADVERTISEMENT

Some residents of Badagry, a coastal town in Lagos State, on Monday decried the planned hike in electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) with effect from April 1.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Badagry that the hike in tariff was uncalled for in view of the continued poor services.

NAN reports that NERC had on Jan. 4 directed the 11 electricity distribution companies in the country to increase their tariffs beginning from April 1.

In his reactions, Mr Jimon Idowu, a staff of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), said the distribution companies (DISCOs) must put their houses in order before contemplating any tariff increment.

“There are lots of challenges still confronting the power sector that needed to be resolved before increasing the tariffs.

“The authorities should also consider the suffering masses who continued to pay for electricity they do not consume.

“In Badagry, only 10 per cent of consumers are on prepaid meters, while others are on estimated billings.

“How do you now justify consumers that pay N10,000 monthly for just few hours electricity supply in a month.

“We do not have regular electricity supply in Badagry, with this proposed hike in tariff, we are going to pay more for supply we are not enjoying.

“The hike in tariff should be suspended until every customer is on prepaid meter so that it will not serve as punishment to us on estimation,” he said.

Also, Mr Felix Godonu, the President of Hengo Badagry Youth Association, said the move was uncalled for, saying that Nigerians were economically vulnerable with low purchasing power.

“I am surprised at the announcement. The distribution companies have continued to grapple with unstable electricity plus the problem of estimated bill that is still hanging in the balance.

“Consistently, Badagry residents are made to pay for what they do not consume.

“The government ought to find lasting solutions to the decades of epileptic power supply in the country.

“Badagry case is unimaginable, a town where there are no industries, over 70 per cent of residents are artisans, small and medium enterprises owners whose business depend on electricity, and they should not be subjected to this kind of hardship.

“A situation in which power supply is not available and still residents struggling to pay the current estimated bills, hiking the tariff would be suicidal,” he said.

Commenting, Chief Tunde Giro, the Depegun of Badagry, urged the Federal Government to consider the hardship Nigerians were going through and put a hold on the planned hike in tariff.

“Many people around here cannot afford three square meals.

“The present economic situation of the country is on the high side, this is not the right time to increase the electricity tariff,” he cautioned government. (NAN)

