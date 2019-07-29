Bad politicians killed education in Nigeria – Kwara deputy gov

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr Kayode Alabi has tasked people with human empathy to join politics in other to make things right and work again in Nigeria.

Alabi said this at the weekend in Ilorin while meeting with the Ilorin branch of Class 1981 of the Queen Elizabeth School Old Students Association, members of the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS) and Igbomina Students Union.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor said bad politicians destroyed the Nation’s basic education in order to destroy people’s mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

He enjoined Kwarans to pray for his boss, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, saying he was ready to fix the education sector among others.

Alabi added that some bad Nigerians that cut across all professions gaining from the bad state of the country does not want it to work because when people are educated both formally and informally, they would know their rights and shun vices and would not easily be brainwashed by politicians who have nothing to offer.

He said children of the common man would smile again in Kwara State as counterparts funding would be paid for students to enjoy better education.

Earlier in her address, the President of the Group, Mrs Sidikat Lawal felicitated with the government and prayed to God to help them in fixing the State.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App