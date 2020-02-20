Back to land, an economic policy indoctrination

ADVERTISEMENT

“Go back to farm” is entirely a western agenda to dominate African countries.

Europeans and the developed world have been preaching this to us. They claim that agriculture will develop us.

However, contrary to this view, an American economist, professor and political theorist, WW Rostow (1960) said, “Modernisation refers to economic development and the transformation from agriculture to industrial society along with a corresponding social, political and cultural shift.”

Therefore, we can never progress with only agriculture. We need industries and technology, because dependence on agriculture only stagnates our progress and development.

Of course, agriculture is good when a country has processing capacity, otherwise, the supply of agricultural raw materials to western capitalist countries is not only counter-productive, but a madness that has held us captive for so many years.

The quickest way of making money now as an individual or a country is technology and technology.

Industries all over the world operate on the basis of automation, a science and technology evolution; not agriculture. We as a country have continued to repeat the same mistake over time, sticking to agriculture; a policy we have heed tight since the period of imperial colonialism and domination of our economic system.

We are all along being duped. Of course, western countries will never allow Nigeria or Africa to industrialise. Why are our leaders collaborating with the IMF, Europeans, World Bank and Americans on developing agriculture instead of industrialisation? Why must we be subjected to western economic policies? Unfortunately, I have given up like some Nigerians because I know that in my lifetime, this country will never reach the level I envisaged, and Africa as presently divided may need some 200 years to reach the present position of the developed world.

Agricultural development as a means for economic development is a hoax, they only need us to provide them with raw materials while the finished goods are deposited on our shores for our consumption.

As a child in Dambatta some 40 years ago, a trend existed, “Majigi a Kofar FADA”, calling people to the district head’s palace to watch films via a projector on agricultural activities. All the films were about Mallam Musa going to the farm or Hajiya Kande weaving a clothe or helping out on the farm.

Unfortunately, our minds have been subjugated to the western and European psychological idea of tilling the land for crops and not building industries for economic growth and development. Meanwhile, we know that the crops, without advanced processing industries would be a burden.

Comr. Alhassan Haruna Dambatta is a human rights and development activist.

