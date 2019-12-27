  1. Home
B/Haram: Sustain momentum, Butarai urges troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, yesterday urged officers and men of the Nigerian Army to remain steadfast and sustain the momentum in the fight against terrorism.

The army chief, in his Christmas and New Year goodwill message, also charged them to sustain professionalism and responsiveness in the discharge of our constitutional roles.”

According to a statement yesterday by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, Buratai applauded the roles played by all officers and men of the Nigerian Army in counter insurgency operations in the northeast as well as those on other operations across the country and abroad.

“I commend you for your bravery, doggedness and loyalty in these endeavours. I want to urge you all to maintain the momentum and remain steadfast.

“On my part, I would continue to ensure that your welfare and that of your families remain of utmost priority. I will also use this medium to reassure you of the Federal Government’s commitment to your welfare with requisite support for us to perform our duties,” Buratai said.

