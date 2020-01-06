B/Haram: Rep wants security beef-up in Michika

ADVERTISEMENT

The member of the House of Representatives representing Michika/Madagali Cnstituency of Adamawa State, Zakariah Nyampa, has called on authorities to beef up security in Michika to avert the recurrence of the Thursday’s attack by Boko Haram there.

He also urged government to secure the release of a cleric, Reverend Father Lawan, who is the DCC Decretary of Michika whose whereabouts is still unknown after the attack.

The lawmaker, in a statement yesterday, said more soldiers should be deployed in Michika with more logistics support to withstand attacks by the terrorist group.

