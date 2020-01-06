  1. Home
  2. News
  3. B/Haram: Rep wants security beef-up in Michika
ADVERTISEMENT

B/Haram: Rep wants security beef-up in Michika

By Balarabe Alkassim Published Date

The member of the House of Representatives representing Michika/Madagali Cnstituency of Adamawa State, Zakariah Nyampa, has called on authorities to beef up security in Michika to avert the recurrence of the Thursday’s attack by Boko Haram there.

He also urged government to secure the release of a cleric, Reverend Father Lawan, who is the DCC Decretary of Michika whose whereabouts is still unknown after the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker, in a statement yesterday, said more soldiers should be deployed in Michika with more logistics support to withstand attacks by the terrorist group.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.