B/Haram kills 20 farmers in Borno, attacks Yobe LG

No fewer than 20 farmers have been killed by Boko Haram insurgents at Ngangam village, about 50 kilometres from Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno State.

The insurgents also launched an evening attack on a military base in Goniri town, Gujba local government area of Yobe State yesterday. They were however repelled by troops.

Daily Trust learnt from sources in Damasak, which sits on the Nigeria-Niger Republic border that the incident has led to a mass exodus of people from the area.

“They stormed the settlement in about five pickup vans and motorcycles, first accusing the villagers of divulging information on their operations to the military, thereby colluding with the military against them,” the source told Daily Trust yesterday in Maiduguri.

“They told the villagers point-blank that that was why they had come to punish them. They killed 20 farmers, but I cannot tell you how many were slaughtered and how many were shot,” he said.

“The insurgents are used to carrying out serial killings of people in the border villages; but this time they decided to kill many just to deter them from passing information to the military. The insurgents used to impose taxes on the residents of all the villagers and enslave them, especially to farm for them.

“So this massive killing of the Ngangam farmers could also have been intended by the insurgents as a stern warning to the residents of the agrarian settlements to, as the rainy season sets in, prepare to farm for them or face the consequences,” he said,” another source said.

Daily Trust reports that Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum had while receiving the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Maiduguri recently, implored the military to provide adequate security to farmers against the insurgents roaming in the bush, to enable them cultivate their farms.

Troops repel Boko Haram attack in Goniri

In Yobe State, troops repelled Boko Haram fighters who launched an attack on a military base in Goniri town.

A credible security source confirmed that the attack, which lasted for over two hours, started around 5:30pm, but the soldiers gave them a very good fight.

He said casualty figure from both sides is still unknown.

“The terrorists engaged our men for over two hours before being overpowered by our gallant soldiers,” he said.

He said that after the attack was successfully repelled, 5 gun trucks of the Boko Haram were destroyed.

“01 x VBL, 01 x GPMG, 01 x Browning Machine Gun and about 15 AK 47 rifles were captured by the SF (Special Forces)”, he said.

A resident in the town, who doesn’t want to be named, said no civilian or their property was attacked by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“They came in a fleet of gun trucks headed directly to the military base but the soldiers resisted the attack and forced them to flee,” he said.

Yesterday’s attack is one of the several attacks launched on the Goniri military base by Boko Haram.

