B/Haram: Emir of Gwoza returns from ‘exile’

The Emir of Gwoza in Borno State, Alhaji Muhammadu Shehu Idrissa Timta, returned to his domain on Sunday five years after Boko Haram insurgents pursued him out of the place.

The emir fled the town in 2014 when the insurgents went after him after capturing the town and declaring it the headquarters of their caliphate.

Since then, he had been on exile in Maiduguri along with four other emirs chased of their domains by the insurgents, the same year.

With his return, only the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Muhammad Ibn Masta II El-Kanemi, and the Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Ibn Ibrahim Umar El-Kaneni, are still in exile in Maiduguri.

The emir was accompanied home by Borno State Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, among other dignitaries. Earlier, the emir had said: “ Although we have relocated, one cannot move out of Gwoza town two kilomteres for fear of being killed by the insurgents. My subjects are killed anytime they encounter Boko Haram insurgents on their way to farms.”

He urged President Muhamnadu Buhari to secure farmers.

