B/Haram: Buhari hosts Lake Chad security summit June 12

President Muhammadu Buhari will host leaders of the Lake Chad Basin Commission to an informal summit on the side lines of Democracy Day and second term inauguration celebrations on June 12, 2019, in Abuja.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the meeting will focus on bringing up new strategies to end the menace of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with President Idris Deby of Chad Republic in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where both leaders attended the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, summit, Buhari said it was time for “a new way forward that completely removes the threat of terrorism from Lake Chad sub-region.”

He said since elections were over, he would have more time to pursue the threat of terrorism with “full force’’.

The Nigerian and Chadian leader agreed on the need for sub-regional leaders to sit down and agree on changing the strategy “for a more sustained operation, which will continue until the threat is brought to a permanent end.’’

The two leaders also discussed the challenge posed by the rainy season to military operations against terrorism, agreeing to urgently review strategies that will bolster onslaught against insurgents.

