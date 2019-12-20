B/Haram: Borno gov laments incessant attacks on Askira-Uba

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed concern over recent attacks by Boko Haram in some towns and villages of Askira-Uba Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent learnt that this came after Boko Haram militants had attacked Chul village earlier this week, after similar attacks on Rumirgo, Lassa, Mussa, Kufa and Gwandam all in Askira-Uba within the last three weeks.

A statement yesterday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said Zulum had raised concerns that whereas the insurgents appeared confined to the shores of the Lake Chad in northern Borno, they have been able to reach other parts of the state.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is worried about the recent attacks by Boko Haram in Chul, Rumirgo, Lassa, Mussa, Kufa and Gwandam towns and villages in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State.

“The Governor shares the pains with victims of these attacks and assured them of his administration’s continued effort in trying to address the security problem.

“The Governor intends to visit Askira-Uba when he goes to southern part of the state in the coming days,” Gusau said.

