‘B/Haram bombs 282 base stations in northeast’

Voice call and data networks in the villages and towns around country’s borders have been down due to lack of diesel to the base stations there, Airtel Nigeria has said.

It also said the insurgents bombed 282 telecom base stations in the northeast recently.

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Government had stopped fuel tankers from delivering fuel to areas close to the borders.

Speaking in Lagos Thursday on why there are still dropped calls and other network challenges in the country, the Vice President Network Operation of Airtel Nigeria, Adedoyin Adeola said 20 percent of the company’s Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs)around the border areas was currently down.

BTS is a piece of equipment that facilitates wireless communication between user equipment and a network.

Adedoyin said this was affecting voice calls and data network, and by extension negatively impacting on the country’s economy.

He said all the BSTs had dried up because they could not get fuel to keep them functional.

He called on the Federal Government to list telecom infrastructure as one of the Critical National Infrastructure to reduce incidences of damage to telecom infrastructure.

