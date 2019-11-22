B/Haram: Auno community gets back 106 rustled cattle

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 106 cows, rustled by Boko Haram militants from hamlets across Auno in Konduga local government area of Borno state, have been recovered by a joint operation led by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

Kanem Trust gathered that the joint security operatives of soldiers, Civilian JTF and members of the State Vigilante and other hunters had last week, based on intelligence information, trailed down the rustlers, traced and rescued the cattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Garrison Commander of the 7-Division Maiduguri, Brigadier-General Sunday igbinamabin, at a gathering at the State Pilgrims (Hajj Camp) in the metropolis, handed over the recovered cattle to the state government to identify and return them to the owners.

“The recovery of the cattle was as a result of an earlier report by the cattle owners who later sighted the insurgents herding the cattle.

“On getting the information, the joint security operatives led by the Nigerian Army, responded and succeeded in rescuing 106 cattle from the insurgents.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to protect lives and properties of the citizenry in the state,” Brigadier-General Igbinamabin told representatives of the state government and cattle breeders associations.

Responding, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Sugun Mai-Mele, applauded the Nigerian Army and other security agents for recovering the cattle, saying, their effort in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram sect was also commendable.

The Commissioner, while handing over the cattle to the state chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Malam Musa Maina Harabe, directed the hunters to take care of the cattle before identification process by the owners.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App