B/Haram: Army releases 25 children from administrative custody

A total of 23 boys and two girls were yesterday released from Nigerian Army administrative custody having been cleared of suspected ties with armed groups, bringing the number of children released this year to 44.

The United Nations Children Fund Acting Representative in Nigeria, Pennile Ironside, said these were children taken away from their families and communities, deprived of their childhood, education, health-care, and of the chance to grow up in a safe and enabling environment.

He said UNICEF would continue working to ensure that all conflict affected children are reunited with their families, have hope of fulfilling their dreams and their human rights.

He said the released children, handed over to the Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, would be kept at a UNICEF-supported transit centre; while efforts to reunite them with their families and reintegrate them back to their communities are underway.

