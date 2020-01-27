B/Haram: 3 dead, 13 injured in suicide attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons have been killed and 13 worshipers sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers detonated explosives near a mosque in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, a civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) source said.

The incident occurred during Saturday Muslim early morning congregational prayer at Bulabulin in Gwoza town, headquarters of Gwoza LGA, southern part of the state.

The civilian JTF member who participated in the evacuation of victims’ bodies said female suicide bombers strapped Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to their bodies, which exploded before they got access into the mosque, and resulted to their instant death.

“The two female suicide bombers had manoeuvred their way into Gwoza town, to launch an attack during our morning prayers, but luck ran against them before they entered the mosque, as their IEDs exploded outside but the explosion destroyed the mosque completely.

“A 12-year-boy was killed and 13 worshipers were injured due to the magnitude of the explosion. The victims were taken to hospital for immediate treatment” the civilian JTF member said.

Meanwhile, the military on Saturday sealed off the Borno office of an international non-governmental organization, Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) evening.

In a statement issued by Theatre Operations Lafiya Dole obtained by Daily Trust in Maiduguri yesterday, explained that “The Borno office of Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) was sealed off in Maiduguri on Saturday evening by government forces.

“This was carried out through the directives of the theatre commander Lafiya Dole on a tip-off that four of its staff members were caught plying Magumeri route and working without clearance from government or INSO.

“Trip from Maiduguri to other LGAs in Borno state requires approval by the military and the INGO Civil Military Cooperation platforms.” the statement said.

